Padres News: Mike Shildt Reacts to First Spring Start From Yu Darvish
San Diego Padres veteran starter Yu Darvish has taken advantage of a normal spring training.
Last year, Padres pitchers had their spring cut short opening their season in Seoul, South Korea, and the year before was interrupted by the World Baseball Classic, and the one before that began after a lockout and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having extra time compared to the past few years has benefitted Darvish, who looked sharp in his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians at Peoria Sports Complex
“I thought Darvish was really, really, really good,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “You know, everything’s coming out really easy. Fastball had a lot of life to it. Cutter was nasty. Always spins the ball well. Couple of bleeders, hit batter, damage control to keep it at the two. Nobody out, bases loaded. But I thought he was fantastic.”
Darvish threw 57 pitches in his Cactus League outing, with a challenging third inning accounting for 25 of them. That didn't seem to bother Shildt.
The Padres skipper has been watching Darvish prepare all spring and despite giving up a pair of runs in the third inning, Darvish is on track to anchor the San Diego rotation.
“He had a really good offseason, as is typical with Yu,” Shildt said. “He’s very intentional about his work. He came into spring with a real clear plan, been able to stay on that plan.
“I think he’s in a really good place and coming out really good. He’s taking steps in the right direction to get ready for the season.”
Darvish is entering year 20 as a professional, his 13th in Major League Baseball and fifth with San Diego. He remains a force on the mound and has an important role with the team this season as Joe Musgrove will miss most, if not all, of the year after Tommy John surgery.
“I’ve had the privilege of being with Darvish on this part of his journey, and had the privilege to compete against him for years,” Shildt said. “You can always tell this guy goes out early, and you see how he goes about [his business]. You get there, walk on the field at 1 o’clock, and there’s Yu Darvish doing some work before everyone else.
"Those habits that he was able to form in his 20s and early 30s set him up for success to have a long, prosperous career.”
