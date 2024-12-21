Padres News: MLB Hall of Famer Unexpectedly Dies at 65
Rickey Henderson, Hall of Famer and former Padre, died at 65 after battling pneumonia. Henderson is the MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, a two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, and the 1990 American League MVP. Henderson made two different stints with the San Diego Padres from 1996-97 and in 2001.
Throughout his career, Henderson recorded 1,406 stolen bases. The Hall of Famer is regarded as the game's best baserunner. Henderson stole 130 bases during the 1982 season, setting the modern-day record. He also leads MLB in runs scored with 2,295.
Henderson played with nine teams during his 25-year career in the majors, but spent the majority of his time with the Oakland Athletics. Henderson was raised in Oakland and spent 14 years with his hometown team. In 2017, the A's named the Oakland Coliseum field after the homegrown player.
Henderson was inducted into Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2009. His love for the game was evidenced by his famous quote.
"If my uniform doesn't get dirty, I haven't done anything in the baseball game," Henderson said.
Henderson spent seven seasons in New York between the Bronx and Queens. He spent five years with the New York Yankees from 1985-89 and two years with the New York Mets from 1999-00. He also played with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” former Yankees teammate Dave Winfield wrote on Instagram.
Henderson's birthday is Christmas Day. He would've been 66.
