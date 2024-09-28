Padres News: Star Player May Not Be Ready For Postseason
The San Diego Padres have officially secured the top Wild Card spot after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 yesterday.
Now, the Padres are ready to move forward and make a run for the first World Series in the organization's history.
Unfortunately, it could be without one of their best players.
According to a report from 97.3 The Fan on X, shortstop Ha-Seong Kim may not be ready for the playoffs at the moment.
"[Manager] Mike Shildt tells Gwynn & Chris that Ha-Seong Kim hasn't been able to get over the hump with his throwing," 92.3 The Fan said. "Shildt says that hitting isn't an issue but right now, Kim is NOT in a spot where the team can count on him in the near future."
Shildt elaborated in his appearance on the Gwynn & Chris Show, noting that Kim hasn't been able to "get over the hump."
“He just hasn’t been able to get over that hump with his throwing,” Shildt said. “The hitting’s not a problem, that part’s good, but he hasn’t been able to consistently throw with anything behind it. … We’re still weighing what’s taking place, but right now, he’s not in a spot where we can count on him in the very near future.”
Additionally, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Kim played in minor-league games, but "continued to struggle throwing."
"The Padres are not ruling out a return at some point in the postseason, but there does remain the possibility of offseason surgery to repair the damage in his labrum," Acee said.
Kim began his career in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) when he was drafted by the Nexen Heroes (now Kiwoom Heroes) with the 41st overall pick in 2014.
In seven seasons with the Heroes, Kim recorded a .292 batting average with 133 home runs and 575 RBI. He earned three KBO Golden Glove Awards from 2018-2020.
Kim signed with the Padres on Dec. 31, 2020, making his major-league debut on April 1, 2021. He had a standout season in 2023, maintaining a .260 batting average with 17 home runs and 60 RBI. He won the Golden Glove Award for his play.
This season, Kim has proven to be a standout defensive player as well as an effective batter. He maintained a .233 batting average with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely when he injured his shoulder during the Aug. 18 game against the Colorado Rockies.
Hopefully, Kim will be able to make a recovery and make it back in time for some of the playoffs.
