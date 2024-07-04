Padres News: Xander Bogaerts Takes Massive Step Towards Return
San Diego Padres veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts is taking a significant step on his road back from his shoulder injury. Bogaerts will start his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso later this week.
Bogaerts told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune that he couldn't be more ready to start his rehab assignment.
“I’m ready to go,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
The 31-year-old had a favorable report regarding his most recent CT scan. Padres manager Mike Shildt said before Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers that the team agrees that he's just about ready to be cleared for game action.
Bogaerts was scheduled to miss about two months of action after being diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL after diving for a ball at second base on May 20 against the Atlanta Braves.
The four-time All-Star had a rough start to the season, slashing.219/.265/.316 with four home runs in 47 games. Bogaerts is in the second year of his 11-year, $280 million free-agent contract that he signed prior to the 2023 season.
Bogaerts could spend roughly a week in the minor leagues but nothing is set in stone right now. It's unclear when Bogaerts will return to the big leagues, but he is shooting for a return before the All-Star break in a series against the Atlanta Braves, the team in which he initially injured his shoulder against.