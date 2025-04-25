Padres' Nick Pivetta Has Greatest First 5 Starts in Franchise History
Nick Pivetta was an offseason afterthought. Eleven starting pitchers, and 22 players overall, were ranked higher by The Athletic when its annual list of the Top 50 free agents came out at the conclusion of last year's World Series.
None of the 11 have done what Pivetta has done for the Padres so far in 2025. He's 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA through his first five starts. Not bad for anyone — let alone a free agent who didn't sign until Feb. 17, signing a relatively affordable four-year, $55 million contract.
The 32-year-old right-hander has been a godsend for a rotation left to start the season without injured veterans Yu Darvish (elbow inflammation), Joe Musgrove (Tommy John surgery), and knuckleballer Matt Waldron (oblique).
Pivetta is doing more than outpacing his higher-paid peers. He's doing something no San Diego pitcher has done before.
According to A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com, among Padres pitchers whose first five games with the team were all starts, Pivetta's 1.20 ERA is the best in franchise history. He broke the record previously set by Musgrove in 2021 (1.24).
The Victoria, B.C. native has pitched seven scoreless innings in three of his first five starts for the Padres.
Pivetta's return to health has been key. In 2024, he spent a month on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain. He finished the season with a 6-12 record and a 4.14 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) for the Boston Red Sox.
Pivetta entered the season with a career record of 56-71 and a 4.76 ERA. He spent much of the 2023 season pitching out of the Boston bullpen.
Prior to joining the Red Sox in 2020, Pivetta shuttled between the rotation and the bullpen in Philadelphia.
This season has seen Pivetta change up his secondary pitch mix significantly.
According to Statcast, Pivetta has yet to throw a slider in 2024 despite the pitch generating a stout 31.8 percent whiff rate last year. Meanwhile, his sinker and cutter usage have increased under Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla.
According to Statcast, Pivetta threw two sinkers all of last season. This season he's thrown the pitch 16 times in his first five games, using it equally against lefties and righties while throwing it as fast as his four-seam fastball (93.6 mph).
Pivetta's next turn in the rotation lines up for next Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.
