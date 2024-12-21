Padres’ NL West Rival Acquires All-Star First Basemen, Former Padre in Blockbuster Deal
Former Padre Josh Naylor was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians Saturday. The first baseman was sent to Arizona in exchange for right-hander Slade Cecconi and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
Naylor began his MLB career with San Diego in 2019. In 2020, Naylor was part of a trade package that sent Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen, and Matt Waldron to the Padres.
Along with Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Owen Miller, Austin Hedges, Joey Cantillo, and Gabriel Arias were sent to Cleveland. The trade was known as the Clevinger trade, but as time passed, it emerged as the Naylor trade in which the Guardians essentially fleeced San Diego.
Naylor emerged as an All-Star in Cleveland, after putting up a 6.3 fWAR and 116 wRC+ since his arrival. As for the Padres, Clevinger only gave the organization less than two years before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.
Naylor was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Miami Marlins. He made his big league debut with the Padres in 2019. Naylor was eligible to become a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Guardians chose to trade him before his contract expired.
No player involved in the trade between the Padres and Guardians has posted more fWAR than Naylor since 2020. Naylor will now join another NL West team in the Diamondbacks. He will likely replace Christian Walker at first base.
In 2024, Naylor slashed .243/.320/.456 with a career-high 31 home runs in 152 games. He's had a strong last three seasons in Cleveland, recording a 15.6 percent strikeout rate in that period.
