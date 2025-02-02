Padres Not Listening to Trade Offers on $300 Million Superstars: Report
The rumor mill has not stopped when it comes to the San Diego Padres this winter. From an ugly ownership lawsuit to financial restrictions, there is speculation regarding just about everything the organization is doing, or has yet to do.
More news: Roki Sasaki's Agent Addresses The Impact Padres Lawsuit Had on Pitcher's Decision
The Padres have made very little traction this winter in terms of fortifying the roster. The stillness of San Diego throughout the offseason propelled some baseball analysts to wonder whether the Padres would go as far as trading one of their superstars in order to free up payroll.
While starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King have emerged as trade candidates, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds doesn't think the Padres should let go of such crucial pieces in their rotation.
"The one player that can change the whole direction of this organization, that's Tatis, and I'm putting him on the market to trade," Reynolds said.
"And now I keep my pitching, I'll get back something for Tatis, and we will keep this thing rolling," he continued, "But to go and say I'm getting rid of my pitching, you know how hard it is to find pitching in today's game? I just don't see it."
While Reynolds believes the Padres should part ways with Fernando Tatis Jr., MLB insider Jon Heyman said San Diego will not be letting go of either Tatis or Manny Machado this offseason.
"The Padres will listen on just about all (except Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr.), so that likely does include King, also free after 2025," Heyman wrote.
However, King's new contract indicates the Padres will likely hold on to the starting pitcher. The more likely trade candidate has always been Cease, if the Padres were going to let go of one of their starters.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been given quite the challenge this offseason. While garnering more talent, Preller will have to spend less. Perhaps the dilemma is a reason for such a quiet offseason in San Diego.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
However, Preller hinted toward a flurry of moves coming soon at Fan Fest Saturday.
“Gotta add a bat or two, gotta add an arm or two," Preller said.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Signs With NL Central Club