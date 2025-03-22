Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: $108 Million Ace to Injured List, Massive Roster Move, Former Dodgers All-Star to SD?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after a solo home run by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the seventh inning during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are already dealing with a fair share of injuries before the start of the 2025 season, but this latest ailment to the Friars' ace stings just a little more than the others. The once-presumed Opening Day starter is not going to be fully healthy at the season's start.

In a happier update to the squad, a non-roster invite has been added to the 40-man roster. Fans have been hearing this player's name all throughout spring training thanks to his enormous offensive contributions.

Finally, another roster move is urged by a baseball insider that would get the Padres a piece that they are currently lacking in the form of a former All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the recent history with his former team, this veteran can have a productive year in the right situation.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

