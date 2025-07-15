Padres Notes: $13 Million Trade Link, All-Star Wants to See Aggressive Deadline, MLB Draft Recap
The Padres are 52-44 as the MLB hits the All-Star Break and the second half of the season preparations start.
The MLB trade deadline approaches at the end of the month and shortstop Xander Bogaerts is hoping that the front office gets some reinforcements for the team.
One of the potential additions might be a $13 million pitcher who is struggling on a team, but could provide some solid innings for a banged-up rotation.
In other news, the Padres selected left-handed Kruz Schoolcraft with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, who projects as an interesting two-way prospect, and followed it up with a bevy of picks over the next 19 rounds. Click here for all of San Diego's picks.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to $13 Million Pitcher on Struggling AL Team in Trade
Padres All-Star Wants to See Friars Make Major Additions at Trade Deadline
Padres Linked to $18 Million Pitcher From NL West Rival in Trade Deadline Move
Padres Select Two-Way Player With First-Round Pick: Will He Play Both for SD?
Padres Manager Says $55 Million Offseason Addition Should Have Been An All-Star
Padres Tweets of the Day:
