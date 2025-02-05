Padres Notes: $350M Star Speaks on Ownership Issues, Yu Darvish Wants to Help Roki Sasaki
It is no secret the San Diego Padres have had an ongoing ownership feud hanging over the franchise. Players have touched on it, and free agents have spoken on it after switching teams, but the latest players to discuss the uncertainty in the organization are infielder Manny Machado and right-hander Joe Musgrove.
Machado let out his thoughts on the ownership dispute and how it affected the offseason. Machado still seems as focussed as ever in terms of on-field production and not letting outside noise get in the way.
Another player potentially turned off by the ownership instability was international phenom Roki Sasaki. Despite the 23-year-old signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, veteran pitcher Yu Darvish has made it clear he is still open to supporting and helping out Sasaki.
The two were teammates for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and won a World Championship together.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Manny Machado Breaks Silence on Padres Ownership Lawsuit
Yu Darvish Open to Helping Roki Sasaki This Year Despite Choosing Dodgers Over Padres
Joe Musgrove Says There's 'Uncertainty' Within Padres Organization
Xander Bogaerts 'Very Enthusiastic' About Returning to Shortstop in 2025
Padres' Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Losing Rookie of the Year to Paul Skenes