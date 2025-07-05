Padres Notes: $75 Million Trade Proposal, SD Linked to All-Star From NL West Rival
The San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers, 3-2, on Independence Day in dramatic walk-off fashion. A clutch Jake Cronenworth single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning moved the Friars to 47-40 on the year.
Additionally, San Diego has a big-money trade proposal that would fill the position with the least amount of depth. Left field has been a giant question mark all year, but perhaps the trade market can make the Padres roster more well-rounded.
Finally, an All-Star with an expiring contract has been linked to the Friars. Although the deal would have to be made with a divisional rival, the undeniable bat from the infielder would likely improve an already electric offense.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Trade Proposal Lands $75 Million All-Star Outfielder in 'Outrageous' Move
Padres Linked to $10.9 Million All-Star From NL West Rival in Potential Trade
Padres Targeting Catcher at Trade Deadline, Could Bring Back All-Star
Padres' Mike Shildt Thinks Team Could Be Unstoppable Under One Condition
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.