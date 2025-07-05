Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: $75 Million Trade Proposal, SD Linked to All-Star From NL West Rival

Gabe Smallson

Jun 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) singles against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers, 3-2, on Independence Day in dramatic walk-off fashion. A clutch Jake Cronenworth single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning moved the Friars to 47-40 on the year.

Additionally, San Diego has a big-money trade proposal that would fill the position with the least amount of depth. Left field has been a giant question mark all year, but perhaps the trade market can make the Padres roster more well-rounded.

Finally, an All-Star with an expiring contract has been linked to the Friars. Although the deal would have to be made with a divisional rival, the undeniable bat from the infielder would likely improve an already electric offense.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

