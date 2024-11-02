Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: A.J. Preller's Offseason Plan, Star Angry About WS, Top Prospect Struggles

Salas reflects on his 2024 season.

Eva Geitheim

The San Diego Padres top prospect, Ethan Salas, has been failed as one of the best young prospects in the minor leagues with tons of potential. Despite the lofty expectations for him, Salas struggled at times during the 2024 season, but the upcoming young star reflected on an up and down season this week.

Padres general manager AJ Preller opened up about his thinking heading into the offseason. Preller and the Padres still have many key decisions to make, but the one consistency is that these choices will revolve around what best helps the Padres win.

Here are the rest of the top Padres stories and news:

