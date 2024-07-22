Padres Notes: a Yu Darvish Fan Encounter, Joe Musgrove’s Return, Tony Gwynn Mural
The San Diego Padres will leave Cleveland with back-to-back wins over the Guardians and — for now, at least — a share of the third and final National League wild card berth.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Joe Musgrove Eyes Return to the Mound
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is making significant progress in his recovery from an elbow injury. Having recently thrown in a bullpen session, Musgrove and team staff are optimistic about his timetable for return to active play. His comeback could be a major boost for the Padres' pitching staff.
Padres Reliever Signs With AL Contender
In player movement news, former Padres reliever Dinelson Lamet has inked a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, a team known for its roster rich with ex-Padres. Lamet's move adds another layer to the interconnections between the Padres and the Royals.
Tony Gwynn Honored with New Mural
In La Jolla, Calif., a new mural dedicated to Padres legend Tony Gwynn has been unveiled at the Mandarin House restaurant. This artwork serves as a vibrant homage to one of baseball's greats and a beloved figure in San Diego.