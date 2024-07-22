Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: a Yu Darvish Fan Encounter, Joe Musgrove’s Return, Tony Gwynn Mural

May 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres will leave Cleveland with back-to-back wins over the Guardians and — for now, at least — a share of the third and final National League wild card berth.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:

Joe Musgrove Eyes Return to the Mound

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is making significant progress in his recovery from an elbow injury. Having recently thrown in a bullpen session, Musgrove and team staff are optimistic about his timetable for return to active play. His comeback could be a major boost for the Padres' pitching staff.

Padres Reliever Signs With AL Contender

In player movement news, former Padres reliever Dinelson Lamet has inked a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, a team known for its roster rich with ex-Padres. Lamet's move adds another layer to the interconnections between the Padres and the Royals.

Tony Gwynn Honored with New Mural

In La Jolla, Calif., a new mural dedicated to Padres legend Tony Gwynn has been unveiled at the Mandarin House restaurant. This artwork serves as a vibrant homage to one of baseball's greats and a beloved figure in San Diego.

