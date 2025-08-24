Padres Notes: All-Star Placed on IL, NL West Winner Predicted, Fernando Tatis Opens Up on Death Threats
The San Diego Padres secured a series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, taking the second game of their three-game set, 5-1. With the win, the Padres claimed sole possession of first place in the NL West.
The Padres placed All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill ahead of the game Saturday. They have not yet announced a corresponding move.
Even before their win, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believed the Padres would overtake the Dodgers in the division.
"I still like the Padres. And I like the Padres in part because of what the Dodgers just did in Colorado, which was kind of face plant again," he said.
All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. opened up on the threats he has been receiving, mostly due to sports betting.
“You really don’t try to pay attention to it,” Tatis told Helibrunn.
“But at the same time, in the back of your head, you’re like, ‘Wow. People are really wishing death to yourself and to your family.’ And it’s pretty (messed) up. It’s not fun. It’s not fun at all."
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news
Padres Tweets of the Day:
