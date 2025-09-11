Padres Notes: All-Star Signing Predicted, Xander Bogaerts Return Timeline, Manny Machado Struggling
The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, on Wednesday and fell to 79-67 on the year. They're now three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
In other news, an All-Star signing is predicted for the Friars during free agency. The Padres had quite an eventful trade deadline, but this offseason move would provide more depth in the infield and another key bat.
Additionally, Xander Bogaerts spoke on his return timeline as October is right around the corner. The All-Star shortstop is scheduled to undergo imaging on his left foot as manager Mike Shildt claims that things are 'encouraging.'
Finally, superstar Manny Machado has been having his share of struggles recently, but Shildt gave a brief response when asked about his down production lately. Machado has a knack for turning things around when the lights shine brightest, and coming up big when needed. The Padres need it now more than ever.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news
