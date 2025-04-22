Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Another All-Star to Injured List, Major Luis Arraez Updates

Apr 15, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park.
The San Diego Padres suffered a loss to the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, Monday evening.

The Friars also had to place All-Star Luis Arraez on the injured list Monday and recalled a Triple-A infielder in his place. Sunday saw a scary event take place with Arraez in the first inning of the rubber match with the Houston Astros.

Arraez was running out a bunt to first base when he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon while he was covering the bag. Arraez had to be taken off the field on a backboard and was transferred to a local hospital.

He was miraculously able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse that night, but will go through concusion protocol while the Padres are in Detroit.

Padres News: Fernando Tatis Says Luis Arraez's Injury Almost Brought Him to Tears

