Padres Notes: Another All-Star to Injured List, Major Luis Arraez Updates
The San Diego Padres suffered a loss to the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, Monday evening.
The Friars also had to place All-Star Luis Arraez on the injured list Monday and recalled a Triple-A infielder in his place. Sunday saw a scary event take place with Arraez in the first inning of the rubber match with the Houston Astros.
Arraez was running out a bunt to first base when he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon while he was covering the bag. Arraez had to be taken off the field on a backboard and was transferred to a local hospital.
He was miraculously able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse that night, but will go through concusion protocol while the Padres are in Detroit.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
