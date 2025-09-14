Padres Notes: Another Roster Shuffle, All-Star Predicted to Leave for Yankees, Manny Machado Not Sitting
The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-11 on Saturday, staying only 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West.
Manny Machado went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk, alongside three RBIs.
It was a breakout performance from the veteran, who had been slumping previously. Manager Mike Shildt remained stern that he would keep Machado in the lineup no matter what, and it paid off on Saturday.
Also, before the game, the Padres sent down J.P. Sears to Triple-A El Paso, yet another demotion for the pitcher.
Finally, the New York Yankees were linked to All-Star Luis Arraez, who will be a free agent over the winter.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
