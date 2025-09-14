Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Another Roster Shuffle, All-Star Predicted to Leave for Yankees, Manny Machado Not Sitting

Nelson Espinal

Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a one run home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a one run home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-11 on Saturday, staying only 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West.

Manny Machado went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk, alongside three RBIs.

It was a breakout performance from the veteran, who had been slumping previously. Manager Mike Shildt remained stern that he would keep Machado in the lineup no matter what, and it paid off on Saturday.

Also, before the game, the Padres sent down J.P. Sears to Triple-A El Paso, yet another demotion for the pitcher.

Finally, the New York Yankees were linked to All-Star Luis Arraez, who will be a free agent over the winter.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Mike Shildt Has No Plans to Sit Manny Machado on the Bench Amid Struggles

Padres Have Made Decision on Trade Deadline Addition JP Sears

Surprise Padres Pitcher Playing Himself Onto Postseason Roster

Padres Reliever Discusses Surprise Injured List Move

Padres All-Star Free Agent Predicted to Leave San Diego for Yankees

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News