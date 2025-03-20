Padres Notes: Blockbuster Cy Young Trade Link, $375 Million Extension Incoming?
The San Diego Padres are having a productive spring, but an offseason full of trade rumors still surround the ball club. The latest pitcher linked to the Friars is a Cy Young award winner on a rebuilding franchise who could be had for the right price.
The pitcher is coming off a Tommy John recovery season and hasn't touched the mound since 2023, but his large contract may be an issue to the budget-friendly Padres front office.
If the Padres aren't looking to spend big now, this latest projection has them shelling out over a third of a billion dollars to keep one of the league's brightest stars. If he continues to put up the numbers he did last season, fans should hope that he gets the record extension.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Could Trade for $56 Million Cy Young Pitcher, Per Latest Report
Padres Young Star Projected to Cost $375 Million in Massive Extension
Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Goal for 2025 Season
Manny Machado Has Set Incredible Example for Padres, Says All-Star Infielder
Padres Star Calls for San Diego to Get NFL Team Again
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.