Padres Notes: Blockbuster Cy Young Trade Link, $375 Million Extension Incoming?

Gabe Smallson

Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are having a productive spring, but an offseason full of trade rumors still surround the ball club. The latest pitcher linked to the Friars is a Cy Young award winner on a rebuilding franchise who could be had for the right price.

The pitcher is coming off a Tommy John recovery season and hasn't touched the mound since 2023, but his large contract may be an issue to the budget-friendly Padres front office.

If the Padres aren't looking to spend big now, this latest projection has them shelling out over a third of a billion dollars to keep one of the league's brightest stars. If he continues to put up the numbers he did last season, fans should hope that he gets the record extension.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

