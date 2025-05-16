Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Top Prospect Suffers Injury, Yu Darvish Update
The San Diego Padres have been linked to a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. As the Friars look to make a deep playoff push in 2025, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is expected to be active as the deadline nears.
Top prospect Kash Mayfield, who was the Padres' first-round pick in the 2024 draft, exited Tuesday's start of a Class-A California League game early with a shoulder injury.
Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish made his rehab start with Triple-A El Paso, an indication the veteran could return to the rotation in the coming weeks.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
