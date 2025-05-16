Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Top Prospect Suffers Injury, Yu Darvish Update

Valentina Martinez

Feb 12, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30), pitcher Mitch Keller (23) and pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) walk to pitch during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30), pitcher Mitch Keller (23) and pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) walk to pitch during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have been linked to a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. As the Friars look to make a deep playoff push in 2025, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is expected to be active as the deadline nears.

Top prospect Kash Mayfield, who was the Padres' first-round pick in the 2024 draft, exited Tuesday's start of a Class-A California League game early with a shoulder injury.

Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish made his rehab start with Triple-A El Paso, an indication the veteran could return to the rotation in the coming weeks.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' $3.4 Million Prospect Exits Start With Shoulder Injury

Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Big Trade Deadline Acquisition

Padres Linked to Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Pitcher

Padres Relievers Open Up on Dramatic Collapse After Lights Out Start

Yu Darvish Will Return to Padres When He Wants To, Says Mike Shildt

Padres Tweet of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/San Diego Padres News