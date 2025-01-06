Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Jurickson Profar Prediction, Tanner Scott to Dodgers?
The San Diego Padres are focusing on reducing payroll while still pursuing talent this offseason. One potential move to achieve this could involve trading Luis Arraez, a three-time batting champion. Find out the complete trade details according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer.
As time passes without the San Diego Padres re-signing outfielder Jurickson Profar, his departure seems increasingly likely. The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels have both been linked to the All-Star, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Reliever Tanner Scott is set to leave the San Diego Padres, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves emerging as the two teams in competition for his services, according to Morosi of MLB Network.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):