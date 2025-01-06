Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Jurickson Profar Prediction, Tanner Scott to Dodgers?

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts at first base after bunting in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are focusing on reducing payroll while still pursuing talent this offseason. One potential move to achieve this could involve trading Luis Arraez, a three-time batting champion. Find out the complete trade details according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer.

As time passes without the San Diego Padres re-signing outfielder Jurickson Profar, his departure seems increasingly likely. The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels have both been linked to the All-Star, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Reliever Tanner Scott is set to leave the San Diego Padres, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves emerging as the two teams in competition for his services, according to Morosi of MLB Network.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news

