Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Dylan Cease Rumors, Huge Deal Predicted

Noah Camras

Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) looks on in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) looks on in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres remain active on the free agent and trade markets with spring training underway.

The Padres have already made a handful of major additions to the roster over the last few weeks, but aren't done making moves before Opening Day.

One move that seems much less likely to be made, however, is a trade involving right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.

The Padres seem inclined to hang onto both Cease and right-handed pitcher Michael King, as the Friars look to lean on a dominant rotation in 2025.

However, the Padres can still be blown away by an offer for Cease, and one MLB insider put together a package that could convince the Padres to move their ace.

For what it's worth, one MLB analyst thinks the Padres will still trade both Cease and King before Opening Day.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Padres Gold Glove Outfielder, Pitcher for Dylan Cease

Insider Reveals How Nick Pivetta Signing Affects Dylan Cease's Future With Padres

Padres Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade After Nick Pivetta Signing

Blake Snell Takes Slight Shot at Padres While Talking About Current Dodgers

Padres Not Done Adding to Offense Before Opening Day, Says GM

Padres Most Likely Trade Involves $46 Million All-Star

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News