Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Dylan Cease Rumors, Huge Deal Predicted
The San Diego Padres remain active on the free agent and trade markets with spring training underway.
The Padres have already made a handful of major additions to the roster over the last few weeks, but aren't done making moves before Opening Day.
One move that seems much less likely to be made, however, is a trade involving right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.
The Padres seem inclined to hang onto both Cease and right-handed pitcher Michael King, as the Friars look to lean on a dominant rotation in 2025.
However, the Padres can still be blown away by an offer for Cease, and one MLB insider put together a package that could convince the Padres to move their ace.
For what it's worth, one MLB analyst thinks the Padres will still trade both Cease and King before Opening Day.
