Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal for $37M All-Star, SD Favorites for Roki Sasaki?

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) and right fielder Fernando Tatis (23) interact before playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have had a quiet offseason, focusing on saving money despite being postseason contenders. They haven’t made any major league additions but avoided arbitration with key players like Dylan Cease, Jason Adam (both on one-year, $13.75 million deals), and Luis Arráez, who remains eligible for trade despite his agreement.

Could the Padres trade Arraez? One baseball insider thinks so and predicted a trade partner.

Roki Sasaki's offseason has been eventful, with the 23-year-old right-hander interviewing with at least seven teams since being posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres are now viewed by executives as the frontrunners to sign him.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

