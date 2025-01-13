Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal for $37M All-Star, SD Favorites for Roki Sasaki?
The San Diego Padres have had a quiet offseason, focusing on saving money despite being postseason contenders. They haven’t made any major league additions but avoided arbitration with key players like Dylan Cease, Jason Adam (both on one-year, $13.75 million deals), and Luis Arráez, who remains eligible for trade despite his agreement.
Could the Padres trade Arraez? One baseball insider thinks so and predicted a trade partner.
Roki Sasaki's offseason has been eventful, with the 23-year-old right-hander interviewing with at least seven teams since being posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres are now viewed by executives as the frontrunners to sign him.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):