Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Friars Make All-Star History, Michael King Update
The San Diego Padres received a positive update on the health of Michael King, who has been out for more than a month.
Even though tests are showing no damage to his shoulder, King remains on the injured list, though he could return in the coming weeks.
The Padres also got another one of their pitchers added to the National League All-Star roster, making it their third arm given the honor this season.
It was history for San Diego, who is sending three pitchers to the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 2007. They're also the first team in MLB history to have three relievers on the All-Star Team.
Finally, as the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Padres could potentially make a trade for another All-Star pitcher, adding to the team's deep pitching staff. One proposed trade would do just that.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tabbed as Fit For $77 Million Starting Pitcher in Major Trade Deadline Move
Another Padres Pitcher Gets Added to All-Star Roster, Replacing Phillies Star
Padres' Michael King Provides Return Timeline, And Fans Will Love It
Padres Reinstate Ryan Bergert From Injured List, Option Pitcher to Triple-A
Padres Targeting All-Star Catcher in Trade Deadline Blockbuster: Report
Padres' Joe Musgrove Still Aiming to Miraculously Return This Season
Padres Tweets of the Day:
