Padres Notes: Catcher Shockingly Optioned to Triple-A Ahead of Series Finale, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction
Luis Campusano has started more games behind the plate than any Padres catcher this season.
That amounted to little Wednesday, when the Padres optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.
Campusano has started 74 games at catcher, more than Kyle Higashioka's 67. But the playing time has been mostly even in September, and the Padres' recent acquisition (and promotion) of Elias Diaz gave them three catchers, a rare situation that usually doesn't last long.
Sure enough, the Padres optioned Campusano and placed pitcher Martin Perez on the paternity list Wednesday. Tom Cosgrove was recalled from El Paso and outfielder Brandon Lockridge was recalled.
Campusano, 25, is hitting .227 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 91 games. Diaz is slashing .269/.314/.380 in 87 games this year with the Rockies and Padres.
Here's what else you need to know going into tonight's game in Seattle:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -110/Mariners -110
• Over/under: 7
Prediction
Both teams will likely struggle to rack up runs in this matchup. Bryan Woo’s 2.36 ERA suggests a dominant outing, while Michael King has demonstrated resilience, allowing just one run in his last start. This game appears destined to stay under five runs. Expect a low-scoring affair where the under appears to be a safe bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.