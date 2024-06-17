Padres Notes: Cronenworth's Call Out, Trade Targets, Yu Darvish Update
Tatis Jr. Turnaround and Free Agent Targets
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s recent performances suggest a significant turnaround, drawing inspiration from NFL star Patrick Mahomes. The article also discusses potential moves the Padres might consider as they look to strengthen their roster with a particular free-agent target in mind.
Cronenworth Speaks Out After Loss to Mets
Following a disappointing loss to the New York Mets, Padres' utility player Jake Cronenworth expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance. His frank comments highlight the team's current challenges and resolve to bounce back.
Profar Emulates a Hall of Famer
Jurickson Profar, who recently returned to the lineup after recovering from patellar tendinitis, shared how he draws inspiration from a baseball Hall of Famer to elevate his gameplay. His insights provide a glimpse into his strategic approach and mindset.
Yu Darvish's Return to Rotation
The Padres eagerly await the return of star pitcher Yu Darvish. His imminent comeback during the upcoming homestand against Milwaukee and Washington is explored, as well as what his return could mean for the team's dynamics and performance.