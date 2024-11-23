Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dodgers Stars Call 2024 Friars Best Team, Juan Soto to San Diego?

Could the Padres reunite with Soto?

Eva Geitheim

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts called the 2024 San Diego Padres the "most talented team" he has ever faced. Other Dodgers players called the Padres the best team in the postseason. The Padres and Dodgers faced off multiple times in the regular season and during the National League Division Series. The Padres came the closest to defeating the Dodgers in the postseason.

Additionally, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden believes that the Padres still have a chance to reunite with outfielder Juan Soto this offseason. Soto played for the Padres from 2022-23.

