Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Delivers, Yu Darvish's Streak, Michael King's Resurgence

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres finished the job Wednesday against the Houston Astros, riding the hot hand of Dylan Cease 4-0 to take two of three in a competitive series.

The Padres' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 5.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:

