Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Delivers, Yu Darvish's Streak, Michael King's Resurgence
The San Diego Padres finished the job Wednesday against the Houston Astros, riding the hot hand of Dylan Cease 4-0 to take two of three in a competitive series.
The Padres' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 5.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Padres Pitcher Extends Astonishing Modern-Era MLB Record
A Padres pitcher recently made history by extending a notable modern-era MLB record, showcasing exceptional skill and consistency on the mound. Yu Darvish has always been a high-strikeout pitcher, but his consistency is historically notable.
Surprising Padres Pitcher Ranked 2nd Best in MLB Since May 1
A previously under-the-radar Padres pitcher has emerged as one of the top performers in the league since May 1. Michael King has never started full-time at the major league level prior to this season, but he's only seemed to improve as the season has progressed.