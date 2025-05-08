Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Injury, Friars Make Roster Move, $100 Million Prediction

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost a heartbreaker to the New York Yankees, 4-3, as the Friars lost in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. They fell to 23-13 on the season.

The defeat hurt that much more given the fact that Dylan Cease had a no-no through the seventh inning. Unfortunately, he lost the no-hit bid and had to exit a nine-strikeout performance with a forearm cramp.

Ahead of the series finale, the Padres made an exciting roster move to get more support for their bullpen. The right-hander showed promise in 2024, but an injury this offseason had him start 2025 on the injured list.

Finally, a major contract prediction is given for one of the Friars' aces. Although his expiring contract is just a fraction of this number, an insider gave a nine-figure prediction for what the right-hander is set to earn.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Loses No-Hitter Bid, Then Exits With Apparent Injury

Padres Make Exciting Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Yankees

Padres Ace Predicted to Cost Over $100 Million in Free Agency

Former Padres Infielder to Pause Baseball Career for Military Service

Padres Top Prospect Wins Major Award As Red-Hot Season Continues

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Feels Like He's Finally Turning the Corner

Padres' Michael King Has Hilarious Comment After Pitching Against Yankees

