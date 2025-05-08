Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Injury, Friars Make Roster Move, $100 Million Prediction
The San Diego Padres lost a heartbreaker to the New York Yankees, 4-3, as the Friars lost in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. They fell to 23-13 on the season.
The defeat hurt that much more given the fact that Dylan Cease had a no-no through the seventh inning. Unfortunately, he lost the no-hit bid and had to exit a nine-strikeout performance with a forearm cramp.
Ahead of the series finale, the Padres made an exciting roster move to get more support for their bullpen. The right-hander showed promise in 2024, but an injury this offseason had him start 2025 on the injured list.
Finally, a major contract prediction is given for one of the Friars' aces. Although his expiring contract is just a fraction of this number, an insider gave a nine-figure prediction for what the right-hander is set to earn.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
