Padres Notes: Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez Trade Updates, Friars Predicted to Sign All-Star Outfielder
The San Diego Padres, who have been reportedly shopping Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez, may end up hanging on to both veterans.
The Padres were able to avoid arbitration with Cease and Arraez, and have been eerily quiet this offseason amid turmoil among San Diego's ownership group. It's very possible the Padres will hold off on any trades this offseason.
Additionally, a reunion may be in the cards for the Padres.
Jurickson Profar spent three seasons in San Diego before signing with the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2023 season. It was evident he was not a great fit there, and was then traded back to the Padres.
Profar had an excellent 2024 campaign in San Diego, smashing 24 home runs, driving in 85 RBIs, and earning his first career All Star selection.
The 31-year-old is currently testing the free agent market, but MLB insiders predict that he may find his way back to Southern California.
