Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Predicted to Leave SD, Luis Arraez Discusses Future in Free Agency, More
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease's contract with the Padres is set to expire after the postseason, and Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey believes he will land with the Baltimore Orioles.
"Cease's stock is okay at the moment, but it could skyrocket with a strong postseason for the Padres," wrote Tansey.
"He doesn't have a massive postseason pedigree, but if he comes up with a few big outings for the Padres, he could be viewed as a better option compared to Valdez in the eyes of some teams.
"Baltimore stands out as a possible landing spot because it needs one veteran hurler to pair with its young core."
First baseman Luis Arraez is also set to leave the Padres, and discussed his future with the Friars after the end of their season.
“I have not been waiting for this moment,” said Luis Arraez. “I know it’s my last year here. I’ll be a free agent. But, hey, this team’s special.”
