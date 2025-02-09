Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Discussed With AL Team, Dodgers All-Star to Sign With SD?
The San Diego Padres are discussing a potential trade with the Baltimore Orioles involving starting pitcher Dylan Cease. The right-hander has been on the trade block for a majority of the offseason.
While the Padres may be trading away talent this winter, the team is also looking at signing talent. The latest free agent San Diego has been linked to is former Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres, Orioles Discussed Blockbuster Trade Involving 3 Top Prospects
Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star to $5 Million Deal
Padres Could Land Starting Pitcher, Breakout Outfielder in Blockbuster Michael King Trade
Ha-Seong Kim Sends Heartfelt Message to Padres After Leaving in Free Agency