Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Idea, Extension Talks, Dodgers Sign Ex-Friar
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been on the trade block all winter, and the latest proposal has the right-hander landing with an American League contender.
Although Luis Arraez has also been rumored to be on the trade block, an MLB insider believes the Padres will extend him rather than deal him.
The NL West rivals of the Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have signed another former Friar.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sign Another Former Padres Pitcher in Free Agency
Padres Could Reach Extension With $14 Million All-Star, Says MLB Insider
Padres' Xander Bogaerts Says Expectations are Higher in San Diego Than With Red Sox
Dylan Cease Trade Idea Lands Padres Budding Star Outfielder, Top Prospect Pitcher