Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Idea, Extension Talks, Dodgers Sign Ex-Friar

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes out pitcher Dylan Cease (84) in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been on the trade block all winter, and the latest proposal has the right-hander landing with an American League contender.

Although Luis Arraez has also been rumored to be on the trade block, an MLB insider believes the Padres will extend him rather than deal him.

The NL West rivals of the Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have signed another former Friar.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Another Former Padres Pitcher in Free Agency

Padres Could Reach Extension With $14 Million All-Star, Says MLB Insider

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Says Expectations are Higher in San Diego Than With Red Sox

Dylan Cease Trade Idea Lands Padres Budding Star Outfielder, Top Prospect Pitcher

Valentina Martinez
