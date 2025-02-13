Padres Notes: Friars Sign Star Pitcher, Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Major Predictions
The San Diego Padres finally made a big splash on Wednesday, signing a right-handed starting pitcher to a four-year, $55 million deal. The contract is backloaded, giving the Padres financial relief this year.
Additionally, more trade proposals are theorizing where Dylan Cease will be on Opening Day. If something were to happen, Cease would likely have to be exchanged for prospects as well as someone to do their best to replace the right-hander this season.
Insiders have also made predictions on free agents still on the board that San Diego can scoop up for a budget. One pitcher wouldn't break the bank and had a productive 2024 before going down with injury.
In more pitching news, San Diego watched a former reliever head to a National League squad. They still have to clear a spot on their roster, but the deal is pending a physical.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Signing Nick Pivetta to $55 Million in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Idea Lands Padres Pitcher, Top Prospect From NL Rival
Padres Predicted to Sign $8.9 Million Pitcher in Free Agency
Former Padres Reliever Signs With NL Central Squad
Padres Will Make 2 Blockbuster Trades in Spring Training, Says MLB Analyst
