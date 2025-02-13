Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Sign Star Pitcher, Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Major Predictions

Gabe Smallson

Sep 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres finally made a big splash on Wednesday, signing a right-handed starting pitcher to a four-year, $55 million deal. The contract is backloaded, giving the Padres financial relief this year.

Additionally, more trade proposals are theorizing where Dylan Cease will be on Opening Day. If something were to happen, Cease would likely have to be exchanged for prospects as well as someone to do their best to replace the right-hander this season.

Insiders have also made predictions on free agents still on the board that San Diego can scoop up for a budget. One pitcher wouldn't break the bank and had a productive 2024 before going down with injury.

In more pitching news, San Diego watched a former reliever head to a National League squad. They still have to clear a spot on their roster, but the deal is pending a physical.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

