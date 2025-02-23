Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Update, Xander Bogaerts Linked to NL Rival, CEO Addresses Relocation
The San Diego Padres appear to have one fewer suitor for Dylan Cease, as a major potential landing spot appears to be out of the running for the right-handed pitcher.
In other trade news, one insider links All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a National League rival in a potential massive trade.
And finally, the Padres CEO recently addressed the rumors about a potential sale or relocation of the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Major Dylan Cease Trade Suitor Appears To Be Out of Sweepstakes for Padres' $14M Star
Padres' $280 Million Shortstop Linked to NL Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres CEO Addresses Potential Relocation, Sale of Team
Padres CEO Reveals Plan for Remainder of Offseason, Where Payroll Will Be
Padres' $14 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Teams in Potential Trades
