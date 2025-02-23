Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Update, Xander Bogaerts Linked to NL Rival, CEO Addresses Relocation

Noah Camras

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres appear to have one fewer suitor for Dylan Cease, as a major potential landing spot appears to be out of the running for the right-handed pitcher.

In other trade news, one insider links All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a National League rival in a potential massive trade.

And finally, the Padres CEO recently addressed the rumors about a potential sale or relocation of the team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Major Dylan Cease Trade Suitor Appears To Be Out of Sweepstakes for Padres' $14M Star

Padres' $280 Million Shortstop Linked to NL Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres CEO Addresses Potential Relocation, Sale of Team

Padres CEO Reveals Plan for Remainder of Offseason, Where Payroll Will Be

Padres' $14 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Teams in Potential Trades

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

