Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Update, Yu Darvish Return Timeline, $100 Million Contract Prediction
The San Diego Padres improved to 24-13 thanks to a win so dominant on Saturday that it hasn't been seen in MLB since the 1880s.
A 21-0 annihilation of the Colorado Rockies saw five home runs and 24 hits, but it also featured a Stephen Kolek complete game shutout as he tossed seven strikeouts and allowed five hits. In just two games with a fully healthy lineup, the offense has produced 34 runs.
Additionally, manager Mike Shildt provided an update on Dylan Cease after a forearm cramp forced him to leave his last start early. The skipper seems confident that his star pitcher will be back on the mound soon.
In more pitching news, Shildt also revealed the next steps as to when fans can expect to see Yu Darvish back on the mound. The veteran right-hander threw a simulated game last week and reportedly feels good.
Finally, Padres All-Star Luis Arraez is predicted to land a $100 million contract this offseason according to a top baseball insider. The three-time batting champion's contract expires at the close of 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Mike Shildt Provide Latest Injury Update on Padres Star Pitcher
Padres Manager Reveals Next Steps as Yu Darvish Nears Return
Padres' Luis Arraez Could Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason, Says Insider
Padres Star Very Happy Yankees Traded Him to San Diego
Padres' Mike Shildt Reacts to Offensive Surge From Lineup vs. Rockies
Padres' Luis Arraez Predicted to Have Insane Stat Line in 2025
