Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Update, Yu Darvish Return Timeline, $100 Million Contract Prediction

May 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after a baes loaded walk during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres improved to 24-13 thanks to a win so dominant on Saturday that it hasn't been seen in MLB since the 1880s.

A 21-0 annihilation of the Colorado Rockies saw five home runs and 24 hits, but it also featured a Stephen Kolek complete game shutout as he tossed seven strikeouts and allowed five hits. In just two games with a fully healthy lineup, the offense has produced 34 runs.

Additionally, manager Mike Shildt provided an update on Dylan Cease after a forearm cramp forced him to leave his last start early. The skipper seems confident that his star pitcher will be back on the mound soon.

In more pitching news, Shildt also revealed the next steps as to when fans can expect to see Yu Darvish back on the mound. The veteran right-hander threw a simulated game last week and reportedly feels good.

Finally, Padres All-Star Luis Arraez is predicted to land a $100 million contract this offseason according to a top baseball insider. The three-time batting champion's contract expires at the close of 2025.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

