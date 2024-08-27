Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Division Rival Signs, Randy Vasquez Returns, No. 5 Starter Options

Aug 26, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) after the Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres continued their winning ways Monday by beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4.

Padres Sign Former Division Rival to Minor League Contract: Reports

The Padres bolstered their depth by signing Elias Diaz, a veteran catcher with experience in the NL West, to a minor league deal. Although the Padres have gotten production out of their top two catchers (and barely needed a third), Diaz could be a factor down the stretch.

Padres Call Up Randy Vasquez to Start Series Opener

The Padres are calling up right-hander Randy Vasquez for Monday’s game against the Cardinals, after optioning Lake Bachar after Sunday's game. It's possible his return to the majors could last longer than one day.

Matt Waldron Demoted: Who Are the Padres' No. 5 Starter Candidates?

Following the demotion of pitcher Matt Waldron, the Padres face the challenge of filling the No. 5 starter spot in their rotation. With a heavy game schedule ahead, the team ultimately selected Randy Vasquez for the role Monday. Will he continue in the role until Yu Darvish returns?

