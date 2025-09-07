Padres Notes: Ex-Friar Calls Out ‘Scumbag’ Dodger, All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Kyle Schwarber to SD?
The San Diego Padres snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday, taking a 10-8 win over the Colorado Rockies. Their win moved them just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
In other news, closer Robert Suarez has been one of MLB's elites over the last couple seasons, and the Padres could lose him in free agency. Jeff Passan of ESPN believes Suarez will opt out of his contract ahead of the offseason.
Passan also linked the Padres to MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, who will enter free agency after this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to 50-Homer Slugger, MVP Candidate Heading to Free Agency
Padres Praised for 'Greatest Move at the Trade Deadline'
Padres Officially Call Up Starting Pitcher as Rotation Depth Dwindles
Padres' $46 Million All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Head to Free Agency
Former Padres Veteran Calls Out Dodgers Pitcher For ‘Scumbag Move’
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.