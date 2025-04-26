Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Retires, Friars Make Massive Roster Move, Blockbuster Trade Idea

Noah Camras

Apr 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) take the ball to relieve starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) take the ball to relieve starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener. The Padres mustered just five hits, and are now 17-9 on the season.

Before the game, the Padres made a massive roster shuffle, sending down a starting pitcher to Triple-A.

Additionally, a Padres top prospect was mentioned as a potential trade candidate at the deadline.

Finally, in other news, a former Padres pitcher announced his retirement from baseball.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Demote Starter to Minors Ahead of Rays Series

Padres Top Prospect Could Be Used in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal, Says Insider

When Will Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Other Injured Padres Return?

Padres Outfielder Opens Up on Frustrating Injury That Landed Him on Injured List

Padres Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet

Padres Aces Have Insane Competition to One-Up the Other

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News