Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Retires, Friars Make Massive Roster Move, Blockbuster Trade Idea
The San Diego Padres were shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener. The Padres mustered just five hits, and are now 17-9 on the season.
Before the game, the Padres made a massive roster shuffle, sending down a starting pitcher to Triple-A.
Additionally, a Padres top prospect was mentioned as a potential trade candidate at the deadline.
Finally, in other news, a former Padres pitcher announced his retirement from baseball.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Demote Starter to Minors Ahead of Rays Series
Padres Top Prospect Could Be Used in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal, Says Insider
When Will Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Other Injured Padres Return?
Padres Outfielder Opens Up on Frustrating Injury That Landed Him on Injured List
Padres Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Padres Aces Have Insane Competition to One-Up the Other
