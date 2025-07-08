Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Friars Make Major Roster Move, Massive Trade Updates

Aaron Coloma

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres brought Yu Darvish back from the 60-day injured list to start their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, optioning Kyle Hart to Triple-A El Paso and moving Michael King to the 60-day IL.

Darvish pitched 3.2 innings in his 2025 debut, striking out five in the Padres' 6-3 loss. Third baseman Manny Machado became the fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits in the contest.

With the loss, the Padres now have a 48-42 record and fell out of the final NL Wild Card spot, one game behind the San Francisco Giants.

In other news, former Padre Dan Straily announced his retirement. Straily pitched eight seasons in MLB, and three in the KBO throughout his career. Straily spent four days with the Padres in 2016 before the Cincinnati Reds claimed him off waivers.

Finally, the Padres could choose to move a prospect for an established player this season, much like they have throughout the last five years. MLB executives believe the Friars' No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas could fill that role this season, and bring a big return to help the Padres' playoff aspirations.

Padres Make Massive Yu Darvish and Michael King Announcement

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Had to Cancel Hotel Reservation After Being Named All-Star

Padres' Ethan Salas Shockingly Named Top Player Expected to Be Traded at Deadline

Former Padres Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement

Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Trade Deadline Plans

Padres 'Aren't Afraid' to Trade Their Prospects at Deadline, Says Insider

