Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Friars Make Major Roster Move, Massive Trade Updates
The San Diego Padres brought Yu Darvish back from the 60-day injured list to start their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, optioning Kyle Hart to Triple-A El Paso and moving Michael King to the 60-day IL.
Darvish pitched 3.2 innings in his 2025 debut, striking out five in the Padres' 6-3 loss. Third baseman Manny Machado became the fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits in the contest.
With the loss, the Padres now have a 48-42 record and fell out of the final NL Wild Card spot, one game behind the San Francisco Giants.
In other news, former Padre Dan Straily announced his retirement. Straily pitched eight seasons in MLB, and three in the KBO throughout his career. Straily spent four days with the Padres in 2016 before the Cincinnati Reds claimed him off waivers.
Finally, the Padres could choose to move a prospect for an established player this season, much like they have throughout the last five years. MLB executives believe the Friars' No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas could fill that role this season, and bring a big return to help the Padres' playoff aspirations.
