Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Major Trade Predictions, Latest Deadline Rumors
The San Diego Padres lost the first game in their four-game set against their Wild Card rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Friars have lost three straight.
Despite putting up seven runs, the Padres were unable to beat the Cardinals in their first matchup this season. They are now 55-48 on the season, and are just one game ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card race.
In other news, former Friars shortstop Nick Ahmed announced his retirement from baseball Thursday, ending a 12-year MLB career. He played two games with the Padres at the end of the 2024 season.
And finally, trade speculation continues to surround the Padres, who are predicted to make big moves to bolster their lineup at the deadline. Starter Dylan Cease could make his way out of San Diego and land the Padres a big haul, with names such as Sandy Alcantara and Marcell Ozuna being thrown around.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Predicted to Trade $13.75 Million Pitcher in Blockbuster Deadline Move
Former Padres Coach Could Take Over NL Rival Next Season
Padres Interested in $56 Million Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Predicted to Land $65 Million All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
Padres Want All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
Padres' $46 Million All-Star Expected to Test Free Agency This Winter: Report
Former Padres Shortstop Announces Sudden Retirement
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.