Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Wild Card Starters Revealed, SD All-Star Sends Message to Cubs
A former San Diego Padres first baseman and a one-time All-Star during his eight-year MLB career announced his retirement. The sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2013 played with five ball clubs during his time in the big leagues.
In other news, the starting pitchers for the Padres' Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs have been revealed. Right-hander Nick Pivetta will start things off on Tuesday night, while manager Mike Shildt announced the Game 2 starter, too.
Finally, a Padres All-Star star appeared to send a message to the Cubs before the two powerhouses face off at Wrigley Field. If the Padres want to make a deep October run — something that they have been planning since spring training — it all starts with the Wild Card series this week.
Former Padres Veteran, All-Star Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB
Padres Announce Game 2 Starter for Wild Card vs Cubs
Padres All-Star Sends Message to Cubs Ahead of Wild Card Series
Mike Shildt Calls This 'Best Era of Padres Baseball'
13-Year Veteran Says Padres' Manny Machado Was Best Player He Ever Played With
Former Padre Star Says Dodgers or Padres Will Win 2025 World Series
