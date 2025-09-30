Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Wild Card Starters Revealed, SD All-Star Sends Message to Cubs

Gabe Smallson

Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with designated hitter Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a one run home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former San Diego Padres first baseman and a one-time All-Star during his eight-year MLB career announced his retirement. The sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2013 played with five ball clubs during his time in the big leagues.

In other news, the starting pitchers for the Padres' Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs have been revealed. Right-hander Nick Pivetta will start things off on Tuesday night, while manager Mike Shildt announced the Game 2 starter, too.

Finally, a Padres All-Star star appeared to send a message to the Cubs before the two powerhouses face off at Wrigley Field. If the Padres want to make a deep October run — something that they have been planning since spring training — it all starts with the Wild Card series this week.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

