Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. Aims for All-Star History, Rising Star Shines, Former Padre DFA'd

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 11, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
As the Padres headed east to play the New York Mets, Thursday was a busy day of transactions for former Padres around the league. Catch up on all the latest headlines:

Fernando Tatis Jr. Eyes All-Star Game History

Fernando Tatis Jr. has the potential to make MLB All-Star Game history if he is voted to start in the game. With his selection, Tatis would join an elite group of players, a peak moment in his illustrious career.

Surprising Padres Star in Line for Major Award?

A national outlet has predicted a surprising Padres player to win a major end-of-season award, signaling strong performance three months into the season.

Former Padres Reliever Cut by Struggling Team

Tim Hill, a longtime Padres reliever, was designated for assignment by the MLB's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, amid significant roster moves trying to shake up their lineup.

Former Padre Designated for Assignment

Garrett Cooper, previously traded to the Padres during a deadline deal, has now been designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox.

