Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Injury, All-Star Voting Shifts, and Flaring Tempers
The Padres won a dramatic game against the Washington Nationals for the second straight day. Jurickson Profar's emotions took center stage again, but did not get in the way of an eventual 9-7 victory.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Decline in All-Star Votes for Two Padres Players
In recent updates from the National League All-Star voting ballot, two Padres players have seen a significant decline in fan support. This could harm their chances of participating in the much-anticipated mid-season showcase.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Discusses His Prolonged Injury
Fernando Tatis Jr. has confirmed a pessimistic outlook about his leg injury, news that is sure to dishearten fans. Although he's expected back after the All-Star break, Tatis' performance was heating up at the time of his injury, making for an unwelcome break.
Altercation at Petco Park Makes Headlines
A startling confrontation occurred at Petco Park when a Nationals outfielder threatened a 66-year-old Padres fan. The incident unfolded after the Padres secured a walk-off victory, adding drama to an already thrilling game.
Padres Player Considers Swing Adjustments During Recovery
Injured Padres star Xander Bogaerts is contemplating a swing change while on the mend. This potential adjustment could improve his disappointing early season performance if and when he returns to the lineup.
Padres Veteran Reflects on Emotional Victory
Following a dramatic walk-off win, Padres veteran Jurickson Profar expressed feelings of disrespect for being intentionally walked in the 10th inning. It wouldn't be the last time the Nationals heard from Profar in the series.