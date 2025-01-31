Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Trade Idea, Ownership Lawsuit Updates

Valentina Martinez

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have been encouraged to trade away one of their biggest stars, Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes the Padres should hold on to starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, since the duo helped get San Diego in the postseason.

But should San Diego let go of one of its brightest stars?

In other news, the Padres ownership lawsuit has only gotten uglier. Matt Seidler responded to Sheel Seidler’s lawsuit, saying it was a public relations stunt and claims the lawsuit’s allegation suggesting a possible relocation of the team influenced negotiations with Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Urged to Trade $340 Million Superstar in Shocking Blockbuster Move

Padres News: Brothers Accuse Sheel Seidler of Making Up Stories in Massive Letter

Roki Sasaki's Agent Addresses The Impact Padres Lawsuit Had on Pitcher's Decision

Padres Have 2 of Baseball's Top-35 Prospects, Per MLB Pipeline

