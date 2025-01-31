Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Trade Idea, Ownership Lawsuit Updates
The San Diego Padres have been encouraged to trade away one of their biggest stars, Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes the Padres should hold on to starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, since the duo helped get San Diego in the postseason.
But should San Diego let go of one of its brightest stars?
In other news, the Padres ownership lawsuit has only gotten uglier. Matt Seidler responded to Sheel Seidler’s lawsuit, saying it was a public relations stunt and claims the lawsuit’s allegation suggesting a possible relocation of the team influenced negotiations with Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Urged to Trade $340 Million Superstar in Shocking Blockbuster Move
Padres News: Brothers Accuse Sheel Seidler of Making Up Stories in Massive Letter
Roki Sasaki's Agent Addresses The Impact Padres Lawsuit Had on Pitcher's Decision
Padres Have 2 of Baseball's Top-35 Prospects, Per MLB Pipeline