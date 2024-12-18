Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Former Friars Sign, Starting Pitcher Options, Shortstop Plan Coming

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and center fielder Jackson Merrill (right) celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league signing this offseason, but two former Friars recently found new homes in the American League.

Additionally, while the Padres look to shed payroll this offseason, they have a few internal options to fill their need for another starting pitcher.

Finally, the Padres seem to be nearing a decision on who will be the team's shortstop in 2025, whether it be Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, or somebody else. At the very least, they plan to make a decision well before they did last year, when Bogaerts found out during spring training he wouldn't be the team's shortstop.

Padres Mulling Over 3 Options to Fill Starting Rotation Without Spending Big

Padres Plan to Make Decision on 2025 Starting Shortstop Soon

Former Padres All-Star Pitcher Signs With AL West Club

Former Padres Infielder Wants to Return for 15th MLB Season

Former Padres Reliever Acquired in Big Trade Signs With White Sox

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres.

