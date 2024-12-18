Padres Notes: Former Friars Sign, Starting Pitcher Options, Shortstop Plan Coming
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league signing this offseason, but two former Friars recently found new homes in the American League.
Additionally, while the Padres look to shed payroll this offseason, they have a few internal options to fill their need for another starting pitcher.
Finally, the Padres seem to be nearing a decision on who will be the team's shortstop in 2025, whether it be Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, or somebody else. At the very least, they plan to make a decision well before they did last year, when Bogaerts found out during spring training he wouldn't be the team's shortstop.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Mulling Over 3 Options to Fill Starting Rotation Without Spending Big
Padres Plan to Make Decision on 2025 Starting Shortstop Soon
Former Padres All-Star Pitcher Signs With AL West Club
Former Padres Infielder Wants to Return for 15th MLB Season
Former Padres Reliever Acquired in Big Trade Signs With White Sox