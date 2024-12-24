Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Former Padre Retires, Dodgers Want Friars Free Agent

Noah Camras

Apr 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (left) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) joke around on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (left) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) joke around on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
A longtime San Diego Padres outfielder officially decided to hang up his cleats. In a conversation with MLB.com, the All-Star outfielder didn't use the word "retire," but said he has moved on from his playing career. He hopes to return to Petco Park at some point soon.

In free agent news, the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly targeting a Padres free agent this offseason. While the Padres are unlikely to bring him back, the last place they want him to sign is likely in Los Angeles with the defending World Series champions.

Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

