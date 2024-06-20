Padres Notes: Former Padres Reliever Released, Manny Machado's Frustration, Michael King's Goal
The Padres' losing streak ended at five Wednesday thanks to a 5-2 win over the Phillies. Here’s what you might have missed in other recent Padres news.
Former Padres Reliever Released By MLB's Worst Team
Former Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill has been released by what is currently the worst team in MLB, the Chicago White Sox. Hill, a workhorse left-handed reliever with the Padres, now finds himself a free agent.
Padres Slide in Latest National Power Rankings Amid Struggles
The Padres have took a downward dip in Newsweek's national power rankings, exacerbated by their disheartening five-game losing streak.
Recently-Traded Padres Top Prospect Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A recently traded top prospect from the Padres' roster is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery. This setback could affect both his development and the team’s future plans.
Padres' Manny Machado Frustrated with His Performance
Third baseman Manny Machado expressed frustration with his own performance, critical of the standards he's set for himself. His personal expectations reflect his commitment to contributing to the team's success.
Padres' First-Year Starter Eager for Full Workload
An eager Michael King is committed to enduring the rigors of a full season's workload. Even though it's only his first year as a full-time starting pitcher, his attitude and resilience could offer a necessary to the rotation.