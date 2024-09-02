Padres Notes: Free Agent Who Spurned Padres On the Move; Should Jackson Merrill Move Up?
The San Diego Padres beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3 on Sunday, and gained a game in the National League West race in the process.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Former Padres Outfielder Tommy Pham Finds New Team
Tommy Pham, previously with the Padres and recently with the St. Louis Cardinals, was designated for assignment last Friday. Within a day, he secured a new position by signing with the Kansas City Royals. Pham, who nearly re-signed with the Padres last winter, continues his MLB journey with this quick transition.
Jackson Merrill's Impressive Reach
In his rookie season, Jackson Merrill has been turning heads with his unique and effective approach at the plate. This skill has been a significant factor in his early success, marking him as a contender for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Should the Padres Shuffle Their Batting Order?
Amid speculation about potential changes in the Padres' batting lineup, manager Mike Shildt said rookie Jackson Merrill will maintain his current position as the team's number-6 hitter. This strategic decision by the team's management keeps Merrill in a familiar spot.