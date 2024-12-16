Padres Notes: Friars Discussing Blockbuster Trades, Juan Soto-Manny Machado Drama, Tanner Scott Prediction
The San Diego Padres have been discussing a few blockbuster trades this winter but none is more surprising than one including Cy Young vote-getter Dylan Cease. Could the Friars really move him after one season in San Diego?
Former Padres outfielder Juan Soto has been in the news recently for his massive contract with the New York Mets but that isn't all. While things appear harmonious to the public, maybe that hasn't been the case with the superstar with the Yankees and the Friars.
San Diego has been on the lookout for relievers but one of the Padres' free agents could be on the move and leaving the National League altogether. Where could All-Star reliever Tanner Scott land this winter?
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):