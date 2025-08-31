Padres Notes: Friars Linked to $15 Million Shortstop, Xander Bogaerts Return Timeline, More
The San Diego Padres beat the Minnesota Twins, 12-3, on Saturday, knotting up the series at one apiece. Nick Pivetta had a solid outing, and the bullpen returned to form, shutting down the Twins after the fifth inning.
Also, the Padres offense woke up, as four different hitters had a multi-hit game. Outfielder Ramon Laureano did not get more than one hit, but blasted a home run and notched three RBIs.
In other news, the Padres are dealing with a significant injury in the form of a Xander Bogaerts non-displaced foot fracture. Manager Mike Shildt issued an update on his return. He is on the injured list and expected to miss a good chunk of time.
Amid the injury the Padres were linked to a utility man who was recently put on waivers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa can play shortstop and might bridge the gap until Bogaerts is able to play.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Xander Bogaerts Return Timeline Following Fracture in Foot
Padres Linked to $15 Million Xander Bogaerts Replacement on Waivers
Padres Place All-Star on Injured List With Fracture in Foot
Padres' Luis Arraez Dismissive on Struggles: 'I'm a Human'
Luis Arraez to Move Down in Padres Lineup? Mike Shildt Answers
Padres' Mike Shildt Wants to See More Out of Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish
Padres Predicted to Bring Back $6.5 Million All-Star in Offseason Steal
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.