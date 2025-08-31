Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Linked to $15 Million Shortstop, Xander Bogaerts Return Timeline, More

Nelson Espinal

Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Minnesota Twins, 12-3, on Saturday, knotting up the series at one apiece. Nick Pivetta had a solid outing, and the bullpen returned to form, shutting down the Twins after the fifth inning.

Also, the Padres offense woke up, as four different hitters had a multi-hit game. Outfielder Ramon Laureano did not get more than one hit, but blasted a home run and notched three RBIs.

In other news, the Padres are dealing with a significant injury in the form of a Xander Bogaerts non-displaced foot fracture. Manager Mike Shildt issued an update on his return. He is on the injured list and expected to miss a good chunk of time.

Amid the injury the Padres were linked to a utility man who was recently put on waivers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa can play shortstop and might bridge the gap until Bogaerts is able to play.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

